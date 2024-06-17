The biggest 'C.' Why Columbus is more than twice size of Cleveland and Cincinnati combined

Why Columbus is Ohio's way bigger 'C'

City leaders take much pride in promoting Columbus as the largest city in Ohio and the 14th largest in the United States with a population exceeding 900,000 and growing rapidly.

How did Columbus reach this status, while other nearby cities are losing population? This can be explained in one word: annexation.

In 1960, the city had 89 square miles. In 2020, it had grown to 220 square miles and by 2023 had added another few miles.

Now, compare this to Cincinnati and Cleveland and just for grins let's look at Pittsburgh, too. In 1960, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh had square miles of 77, 81 and 54, respectively. In 2020, the three cities expanded their footprint to 79, 82 and 58; a fraction of Columbus' geographic expansion.

For longtime residents, this may not be news; nevertheless all should know the facts on how the cap city became No. 1 in Ohio.

Duane Cable, Columbus

Taller buildings will be a win for High Street

Re "Columbus zoning overhaul event to be overshadowed by solar eclipse" April 2: Xenia Palus expressed concerns about tall buildings, as though that would be a bad outcome.

Respectfully, as a fellow Columbus resident, I say more tall buildings on High Street would be a great outcome. These buildings often increase demand to live in an area, but they also increase the supply of available housing, which tends to counteract increases in housing costs.

The city of Columbus also recently passed a policy that requires developers to include affordable units to be eligible for tax abatements. Developers want abatements, and because the passage of Zone In will allow far more total housing units to be built.

These combined policies will lead to far more affordable housing units existing.

More tall residential buildings will also mean there will be far more customers for businesses along High Street. That creates many good and accessible jobs that don’t require college degrees, adds to the tax base that supports government services and makes for a far higher quality, more presentable city we can be proud of.

Jordan Smith, Columbus

