'Bigger than the Super Bowl': Excitement continues for day 2 of WrestleMania
Fans said Saturday night will be hard to top, but they have high expectations for Sunday.
Fans said Saturday night will be hard to top, but they have high expectations for Sunday.
WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or want more room-filling audio, here's your fix — and it's on mega-sale.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Good hair needs good products.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
Use your FSA or HSA at Amazon for bright eyes like the Live! talk show host.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before exiting after four innings.
These fur fighters leaves those annoying sticky refills in the dust. Use a special promo code at checkout to score it on sale.
Says one of 4,000+ five-star fans: 'They're so comfortable, they feel as though they've been a favorite pair of shoes for a long time.'