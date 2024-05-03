Bigfork hotel plan met with traffic, sewer concerns

May 3—Concerns about highway safety and available sewer infrastructure could stymie the development of a 65-room hotel in a new subdivision north of Bigfork.

The Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee last week voted unanimously to recommend that the county Board of Adjustment deny Bigfork Hotel Group's proposal for The Fort development off Montana 83. The committee based the decision on its findings that a hotel would generate traffic levels that exceed estimations presented in the subdivision's preliminary plat application, and that questions about sewer capacity and infrastructure remained unanswered.

The three-story hotel would be a Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham. According to the permit application, the hotel is anticipated to produce approximately 531 vehicle trips a day at full capacity.

That proved to be a firm sticking point for committee members who argued a hotel would contribute too much traffic to an already congested intersection.

Committee member Jerry Sorensen said he opposed the original subdivision application in 2020 specifically because the developer was considering a hotel. He described the intersection of state highways 35 and 83 as a "malfunction junction," and said he wouldn't support any development in the area without a traffic plan to reduce congestion and danger.

Committee member Shelley Gonzales concurred, estimating that a hotel plus the nearby apartment complex would generate more than 1,550 vehicle trips a day.

"It's not safe, and without [Montana Department of Transportation] taking a proactive approach to this area, more development makes no sense," Gonzales said, according to meeting minutes.

The committee also took issue with concerns raised by the Bigfork Water and Sewer District about infrastructure within the subdivision. The hotel site is served by a 1-inch water line and 1.25-inch pressure sewer line.

District Manager Julie Spencer said a 4-inch water line would be required for the hotel. She also said that while the district could provide water, it may not have enough capacity to handle sewer needs.

Representing the hotel group, Andy Evensen of Evensen Engineering and Consulting said the developers would work with the district once the hotel's water demands are determined.

Nonetheless, in its findings the committee requested the Montana Department of Environmental Quality evaluate the hotel's infrastructure needs compared to what was approved for the subdivision in 2020.

Public comment about the hotel plans mostly centered on traffic-related concerns, with some people expressing disdain for the hotel's architecture.

Local resident Roxanne Rayhill questioned if the developer could offer design options that better fit the Bigfork village look. It was noted at the meeting that there are no architectural standards for the area.

Bigfork resident Aaron Whitten raised concerns about a lack of affordable housing to accommodate more commercial growth, while resident Bonnie Hoffman said an increase in law enforcement would be required.

"More people equals more problems," Hoffman said.

The Board of Adjustment will consider the application May 7 at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building in Kalispell.