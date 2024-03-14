Big win: Sandwich man scratches $10 Mass Lottery ticket worth $4M

A Sandwich man walked into Sam’s Food Store in Buzzards Bay to buy gas one day and walked out with enough money to retire and purchase a new house.

James Leonard won the third $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Diamonds” $10 instant ticket game, in which odds of winning are 1 in 4,032,000.

He didn’t know until he got home that he was a few scratches away from being a multimillionaire.

That’s right: Leonard won 400,000 times what he paid for the ticket — the last to be scratched of five $10 tickets he bought that afternoon at Sam’s.

Reached through his LinkedIn profile, business consultant Leonard thanked the Cape Cod Times for reaching out but said he did not want to be interviewed.

Leonard’s LinkedIn profile describes him as “Lover of Life. Life long sales competitor, winner and contributor that exceeds quota. Relentless new opportunity creator. Focused on business outcomes.”

James Leonard of Sandwich won $4 million on a $10 scratch ticket from the Mass Lottery. He plans to buy a new house and fund his retirement.

The Lottery’s website said Leonard bought the five tickets with the $50 proceeds of a ticket he bought a day earlier when he stopped for tonic water.

According to the website, Leonard chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes. He said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new home and fund his retirement.

Leonard purchased his winning ticket at Sam’s Food Stores, 261 Main St. in Buzzards Bay. The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

A few days after the sale, a clerk at the gas station and convenience store said employees didn’t know who had won because the ticket was not scratched at the store.

On Jan. 16, Paul Riley of Peabody and his dog, Raven, won the first $4M prize in the game.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Lottery: Sandwich man stops for gas and 5 $10 tickets in Buzzards Bay