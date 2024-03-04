‘Big win for America’: Trump celebrates Supreme Court ruling

Donald Trump is celebrating after the Supreme Court ruled that states can’t remove the former president from the 2024 presidential ballot.

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social moments after the opinion was released Monday.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states have no authority to remove Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. The high court ruled in an unsigned opinion that only Congress, not the states, can disqualify a presidential candidate under the Constitution’s “insurrection clause.” The justices’ decision overturns a Colorado ruling that would have removed Trump from the ballot there.

The ruling is just the first of several major legal battles that will shape the course of the 2024 election. The Supreme Court will also soon have to weigh in on key issues affecting Trump's criminal cases.