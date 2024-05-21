Big Wicomico library move on County Council agenda today for hearing. All to know.

After months of speculation about the future location of the Paul Sarbanes downtown library branch in Salisbury, the Wicomico County Council will hold a public meeting tonight about a lease agreement at the former Ward Museum.

The meeting, set for Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. in council chambers, will address a proposed lease from the State of Maryland University System on behalf of its constituent institution, Salisbury University, for the property at 909 S. Schumaker Drive.

Terms of lease for potential new home for Wicomico library branch

According to the terms, the property shall be used by Wicomico County for the use of the Wicomico County Public Library. The initial term of the lease shall be 10 years with the option to renew for two additional periods of 10 years each. The base rent for the initial term and each renewal period shall be $1.00 annually.

"The Schumaker Pond facility sits on 10 acres, offering room to expand and grow, and the library will have one of the most beautiful library facilities and grounds in the entire state," said Jason Rhodes, public relations director and Salisbury University spokesperson. "We believe the Schumaker Pond facility will make the library more accessible and inviting for many residents, especially families with young children and seniors. The library will be able to offer adequate and designated free parking for patrons."

Salisbury University's plans for downtown performance space

Should the move occur, a $100 million Salisbury University performing arts center may be on the horizon for downtown Salisbury, also pending approval by the Wicomico County Council.

Expected to open within four to five years, the new center would feature an auditorium with seating for up to 1,000 people, making it the second largest indoor performance space in the county, after the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Other planned amenities include a music and theatre space with seating for up to 450, a convertible dance studio, scenic and costume design facilities, and dressing rooms, as well as classroom and rehearsal space.

According to the university, the building is expected to have a significant annual economic impact on the region, beginning with its construction. The facility also could mean new opportunities for area businesses, as expanded SU cultural programming and the possibility of professional productions from national and international touring acts are expected to draw more customers to downtown Salisbury.

