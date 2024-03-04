Big Ten Subs and Pizza say goodbye in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family-owned restaurant is closing after 22 years in business.

It was an emotional final day for business owners and some of its most dedicated customers over the years.

Big Ten Subs and Pizza in Lake Lehman opened in October 2001 and has been serving food and the community for decades.

Sunday was the end of it all.

“The highs would be building a community over the last 22 years and being part of the community. My dad is from Lake Lehman, so he was born and raised here,” said operations partner Danielle Mimms.

Reflecting on all the hard work over the years, the founder’s daughter touched on how it all started from the building’s beginnings and construction.

“My dad built the building. We’ve done all the things from the bottom to the top, we’ve cleared the lot. My dad is in the timber business, so he cut the trees down. We’ve literally built it all together,” Mimms explained.

However, there is much more than just the restaurant and its food.

This place brought a community together and the generations of families who worked here during its run.

“All of my sisters have been here at one point or another. Actually, my niece is here, and she’s been with us for a long time too. My other nieces worked here, my nephew is here, my other nephew has been here, like so, in the 22 years, we’ve had everybody come to the door,” Mimms continued.

The restaurant got its name Big Ten because the founder played for Division One College Football and after college, he started this business.

“My dad played football Ohio State so he played here at Lake Lehman and then he headed out to Columbus and played for Woody Hayes so that is the Big Ten,” Mimms added.

After the two decades are coming to a close, family members are moving on and ready for the next chapter.

“My parents are able to retire from this business, and some of our other staff will be retiring as well, but some of us will just pursue other options,” Mimms said.

This place will be missed and the people who built lasting relationships here are emotional about the closing.

“Yeah, I still talk to the people who worked here. We’re actually planning to go out for dinner one of these nights We already planned it,” said former employee Kate Hospodar.

It is very bittersweet for us to leave and say goodbye to essentially family and friends.

The Kerns are grateful for all the business they have received over the years and all the customers that made the restaurant such a special place in Luzerne County.

