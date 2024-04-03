Big temperature swing expected in Fresno region as storm moves in. Here’s the forecast

Despite two days of seasonably warmer-than-average temperatures in Fresno, it appears winter isn’t quite over.

The weather was spring-like on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs topping off at near 80 degrees.

But there’s a big swing coming.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in Fresno to drop by 20-plus degrees on Thursday as a storm front enters the area.

Thunderstorms could happen on Thursday and Friday, bringing “ground lightning strikes, small hail and wind gusts near 45 mph,” the weather service said in its daily forecast discussion.

Fresno should see at least one-tenth of an inch of rain, but it easily could be a half-inch.

In the Sierra Nevada and foothills, snow could fall at elevation levels as low as 3,000 feet come Friday morning.

Some areas, including Shaver and Huntington lakes, could see eight inches of snow by the time the storm passes on Saturday.

A smaller, weaker storm is expected on Sunday with a larger ridge moving in Monday and strengthening through the middle of next week, the weather service said.

High temperatures throughout Central California this afternoon will be seven to nine degrees above normal for this time of year. Maximum temperatures across Central California Thursday afternoon will be around twenty degrees cooler than this afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/aUE79eMvHj — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) April 3, 2024