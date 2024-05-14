Big Spring police officer hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, suspect captured

A Big Spring police officer remained hospitalized in Lubbock and the search for a suspect has been called off after a shooting early Tuesday.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Howard County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Big Spring police officers were dispatched to Crossroads Bar, located in the 3100 block of South Highway 87, in reference to a male subject who had brandished a firearm.

While en route, dispatch informed officers the suspect had departed in a dark blue car. Officers had entered the area, located a vehicle matching the description, and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence in the 1300 block of Barnes near the intersection of Barnes and S. Monticello.

According to police, this was when an officer ordered the driver out of the vehicle, and he was subsequently shot by the driver of the vehicle.

The officer returned fire on the vehicle's driver and then sought cover behind the patrol vehicle. The driver — who was identified as 42-year-old Orlando Montanez — fled on foot away from the scene, prompting law enforcement to issue a Blue Alert just before 9 a.m.

The alert was canceled just an hour later. However, it was not made clear why the alert was canceled or whether Montanez was in police custody.

The wounded officer, who was not immediately identified, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Big Spring police officer hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting