Big skillset needed by candidates seeking to become director of Athens Area Homeless Shelter

With the recent departure of longtime Athens Area Homeless Shelter Executive Director Shea Post, the nonprofit’s board of directors is now facing the daunting task of finding a replacement. In the interim, AAHS is operating under the direction of Julianne Geddis, the organization’s programs director.

The AAHS board is conducting a nationwide search for Post’s replacement, with help from Victoria Prevatt at Good Works, an Athens-based firm that provides guidance and services to nonprofit organizations.

It’s possible that a new executive director could be in place at AAHS by the end of the year, according to board chairman Cullen Timmons.

Post’s 13 years at AAHS saw her both engineer and navigate a dramatic increase in funding and numbers of people served by the nonprofit organization. She also shepherded AAHS through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shea Post is leaving her position with the Athens Area Homeless Shelter.

In the news release announcing Post’s departure, Timmons called her “an exceptional leader” who “will be greatly missed. … (T)he legacy she leaves is an organization firmly established as a leader in serving the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Post wrote in her resignation letter to the board that “AAHS and its community of staff, Board and clients have enriched my life beyond compare. Personally, I have colleagues – fellow staff, board members, directors of agency partners -- who have become deep-seated friends. … Indeed, it has been a home for me as well as for our clients and staff.”

Whoever winds up as the new executive director at AAHS will be there in no small measure due to Post’s guidance to the board, according to Timmons.

More: Athens Area Homeless Shelter executive director decides to leave

“Shea has talked with us a lot about what’s necessary,” Timmons said. “One thing she’s emphasized a lot is someone with direct service experience. … (A) ton of what Shea does is working directly with families.”

But, Timmons added, the board also would like to have an executive director with some experience in fundraising and grant writing, to build on and diversify the fiscal guidance that Post provided to AAHS.

“Shea’s done an incredible job at getting us to a very large budget based off of grants, and what we really want to work on is kind of helping with the fundraising portion, so that we don’t have to be as reliant on these grants,” Timmons said.

The board also recognizes that the job of executive director at AAHS has changed during Post’s tenure. When she started, the organization was sheltering six families; now its programs routinely serve 70 or more people at any given time.

As a result, Timmons said, it’s possible the board could eventually decide to create two jobs to cover the range of duties that Post assumed during her tenure. That possible split, Timmons explained, would formally separate fundraising and grant writing from the program operation elements of the job.

“I think that would be helpful for the sustainability of our next executive director,” Timmons said during the recent interview that included Post.

In addition to suggesting that a new executive director should have direct experience in serving the homeless, Post also suggests that a new executive director should be familiar with the political arena in which they often will be operating, because the organization receives significant government funding.

A new executive director, Post said, should be “somebody with political savvy, somebody who understands the machinations of local government and state government, who can navigate that well.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Search underway to fill post directing Athens Area Homeless Shelter