Big run in second half sends Wake Forest past App State, into second round of NIT

Wake Forest is heading to the second round of the NIT Tournament.

The Demon Deacons put on a furious second-half kick to beat Appalachian State at home Wednesday, winning 87-76.

App State (27-7) trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and was down nine at halftime.

But in the second half, the Mountaineers got some transition baskets and a big 3-pointer from former Davidson Day star C.J. Huntley to trim the lead to 1 with just over 13 minutes to play.

But after that, it was all Wake Forest.

The Deacons (21-13) ran off on a 20-5 run, capped by deep 3-pointer from redshirt sophomore Kevin Miller, who had a career-high 31 points. That gave Wake Forest a 68-53 lead and enough of a cushion to earn to a second-round game against Georgia. That game will be played Saturday or Sunday.

Wednesday was the 22nd meeting between the schools that are just 89 miles apart. Wake Forest improved to 22-0 all-time in the series.

Notes

▪ Wake Forest made its second postseason appearance under coach Steve Forbes, in his fourth season. The Deacons made it to the quarterfinals of the NIT in 2022.

▪ Second round NIT games will be played Saturday and Sunday. Quarterfinals are March 26-27. ESPN and ESPN2 will televise the semifinals at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 2. The championship game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. on April 4.

▪ Coming into Wednesday’s game, Wake Forest was 47-6 at home since the start of the 2021-22 season. In the current season, the Deacons were 16-1 coming into the first round NIT game. That’s the most single-season home wins for the Deacons since the 2021-22 season when Wake Forest was 18-2.

▪ App State made its second NIT appearance and its first since 2007. The Mountaineers were 2-6 all-time in postseason play before Wednesday’s game.

▪ The Mountaineers’ 27 wins, coming into the first round NIT game, was a new program record. App State clinched an outright league title for the first time in 45 years, with a school-record 16 Sun Belt conference wins.