Big rig pins SUV against pole in Fresno Co., 1 hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized following a traffic collision between an SUV and a big rig in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Officers say they responded to a traffic collision in the area of Chestnut and North Avenues in Fresno County just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to CHP, a truck was traveling westbound on North Avenue approaching a traffic signal while a Nissan was traveling northbound on Chestnut Avenue approaching the same signal when they collided. The scene revealed the big rig had pinned the SUV against a pole.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV, a Hispanic man in his 50s, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening moderate injuries. The truck driver, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

Detectives say as of Monday night, there is no information regarding whether or not alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.