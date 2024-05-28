Big rig hauling cherries overturns on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig hauling cherries overturned on Tuesday on a connecter ramp linking Highway 180 to Highway 99 in Fresno; the CHP says the driver may have gone around the corner too fast.

Officers say shortly after 11 a.m. the big rig hauling cherries was going from eastbound Highway 180 to northbound Highway 99 – but overturned before it reached Highway 99. Officers think the weight of the cherries shifted and moved to cause the weight imbalance, which led to the big rig going onto its side.

The driver is not believed to be injured but was being evaluated. There were also concerns that diesel had leaked from the vehicle as well.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“It could be the combination of maybe going too fast on that transition onto the northbound 99,” explained CHP Officer Mike Salas. “A full load of cherries, they could have shifted within that container causing the weight distribution to cause that vehicle to roll over.”

The CHP expects delays on Highway 99 until the overturned big rig is cleared as passing drivers will likely slow down to see the wreck on the side of the road.

