Big reversals made by new board in second meeting after recall election in Delta Co.

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Several decisions made by the now-ousted former majority on the Delta County Board of Commissioners were reversed in the body’s second meeting with its new members.

Just shy of a month after recall challengers Kelli van Ginhoven, Myra Croasdell and Matt Jensen handedly defeated the three embattled former commissioners, the new board is reversing some controversial decisions that were criticized by supporters of the recall.

The two most notable votes Tuesday night were the new board’s decisions to replace Delta County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the county’s go-to legal resource, and the removal of former county employee Rory Mattson from his role on the Parks and Recreation Committee.

After delay, recall challengers sworn in as new Delta Co. commissioners

Until last year, Delta County relied on its prosecutor as its first source for legal assistance. Under ousted board members David Moyle, Bob Barron and Bob Petersen, Prosecutor Lauren Wickman had been replaced by outside counsel, Attorney Scott Graham.

At the time, the commissioners justified the vote, saying that it was not an uncommon arrangement for counties to have outside counsel, and that the move would ease the workload on Prosecutor Wickman. Meanwhile, some community members criticized the decision due to alleged associations between Graham and the former commissioners.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the new board invited Wickman to describe what she saw as the best process.

Wickman said her office could manage the workload, and that being the county’s first resource helped to keep them on the same page.

Wickman said, “if it’s for some reason, something I’m either conflicted out of or there’s another issue, then it’s brought to the board to say we need to have third party…. So [with] everything coming straight from administrative clerk to our office, I think we can dictate or direct where it’s going to go from there as appropriately and as probably as efficiently as possible.”

DIVISION IN DELTA COUNTY: How firing an administrator led to thousands-strong recall movement

Under the new process, the county’s legal matters will first be referred to Wickman’s office. If they or the county’s lawyers through its insurance policy cannot handle the matter, the matter will be brought before the board to decide how to proceed with seeking outside counsel.

“This puts us back with what the normal standard is,” said Commissioner Jensen. Commissioner Viau agreed, saying, “I’m going to support it the way it used to be for many years.”

The vote passed unanimously.

The other issue struck a nerve with one commissioner; a motion to remove the county’s former Conservation District CEO from his new role on the Parks and Recreation Commission.

County Commissioner Kelli van Ginhoven introduced the motion, saying, “the Parks and Rec Commission and its appointments is something that has weighed on me for some time.”

She pointed to the previous board’s decision to dissolve the established Parks Advisory Committee last February, and to replace it with the commission. “The members of the Parks Advisory Committee had taken their oaths,” van Ginhoven said. “They were ready to begin their duties.”

Earlier this year, Commissioner Barron justified the move by saying the Parks Advisory Committee was ad hoc, and no longer needed. The motion to make the change was unanimous, with still-sitting commissioners Viau and Malnar also in favor.

On Tuesday’s meeting, Jensen addressed the elephant in the room. “It’s not a secret there’s an investigation going on,” he said, referring to an investigation by Michigan State Police and the Attorney General’s Office into alleged wrongdoing while Mattson was CEO of the Conservation District.

A letter sent this past April from Conservation District Board Chair Joe Kaplan to the Attorney General’s Office lists embezzlement, public records destruction, and tax evasion among allegations reported to police.

“That’s not a conviction,” said Viau.

“That’s true,” said Jensen, “There’s not innocence or guilt. But there’s a investigation. So if you’re looking at it from that standpoint, an individual that is being investigated is appointed to a position while they’re being investigation… is that in the best interest of the county?”

Viau said he believed Mattson deserved a chance to prove himself on the commission before being judged.

Ultimately, Viau was the single hold-out in the 4-1 vote to revoke Mattson’s appointment.

Commissioner Croasdell made a motion to revoke the appointment of another member of the parks commission, Mr. Ettenhofer, citing that a more qualified candidate was passed over by the previous board.

That motion carried 3-2, with Jensen joining Viau in dissent saying he did not have enough information on the matter.

Other changes made Tuesday night include the possible return of Committee of the Whole meetings, which were replaced by the former board with Commissioner Workshops. “I like Commissioner Workshops every once in a while,” said Viau, “I just think they were poorly planned.”

Commissioners agreed that Committee of the Whole meetings will be held on an as-needed basis as a way to communicate with constituents about items on an upcoming agenda.

Bill-paying policies were also streamlined to allow payments to be approved in the same meeting they were introduced, as opposed to needing to wait until the next meeting after introduction.

Commissioner Jensen’s motion to create a Veterans Affairs Committee was approved, along with encouragement from commissioners for the community to approve a small millage for veterans in the community this November.

