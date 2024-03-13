Big plans in the works for old Appomattox Iron Works complex

The owner of the old Appomattox Iron Works complex, Petersburg local and developer Richard Cuthbert, told The Progress-Index that he's planning to renovate and convert the complex into an entertainment venue for community events — most likely a taphouse or a brewery.

Located in Petersburg's Old Town Historic District, the Appomattox Iron Works complex was built between 1810 and 1825 and operated at its current location from 1899 to 1972. It was designated a Virginia State landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, just a few years after it ceased operations.

A landmark of the community, the complex was once home to a popular concert series known as "Thursday At The Works," which began in 1998 but ended over a decade ago. Now, Cuthbert is hoping to bring Petersburg residents back to the historic building for new community-building events.

"I'm born and raised in Petersburg and I'm all in on the community," said Cuthbert. "I'm a big believer in Petersburg and our potential."

Cuthbert purchased the Appomattox Iron Works complex around 2019, he said, and has hosted several outdoor events for Petersburg's residents at the property since then — most of them free — in an effort to build community. The renovated outdoor event area, a raw industrial space surrounded by faded red brick and cobblestone, includes a covered stage, outdoor picnic tables, a vintage red tractor and a small creek running through the property.

The first post-pandemic event to be held at the complex was "Eggs and Keggs," a community musical event and spring beer festival in April 2022. The event, the first to be held at the complex in 20 years, was free to community members and included live music by local bands as well as food tents and local vendors. "Artoberfest," a free fall community art festival featuring live music, an art auction, art activities for children and a variety of performances and art by local artists, has also been held annually at the Appomattox Iron Works complex since October 2022.

Cuthbert will officially begin working on plans for the rehabilitation of the old complex into an entertainment venue in the fall, he said, and is hoping to begin construction next summer. Once this latest renovation is complete, Cuthbert said he is looking forward to hosting even more events for the community on the property in partnership with local businesses and organizations. These include Main Street Petersburg, a non-profit community organization that regularly hosts cultural initiatives aimed to help revitalize Petersburg's historic downtown.

Currently, Cuthbert is wrapping up a $2 million conversion of the old Hotel Jefferson building in Old Town Petersburg located at 408 N. Sycamore St. into 24 apartments and three commercial storefronts. He will begin working on the Appomattox Iron Works renovation as soon as this project is complete, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Old Iron Works complex to be transformed into community event venue.