Big menu featuring burgers, milkshakes and more await you at newly opened burger joint
Name: Nesty’s Burger Joint
Address: 312 Sattley St., Rochester
Phone: 217-498-1008
Website: nestysburgerjointrochester.com
Credit/debit cards accepted: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m. to9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Entrée price range: $10-$16.99
Children’s menu: Yes
My order: I have found that if a restaurant has a menu item in its name, it’s a good idea to order it. So, I got the BBQ Bacon Burger ($14.99), a beef patty with bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion, barbecue sauce and a slice of pineapple on a pretzel bun. It came with a choice of potatoes or other sides. I don’t think I’ve ever had a burger with pineapple on it, but the combination was flavorful as well as hearty. My friend ordered the Chicken & Broccoli Skillet ($14.99), a grilled chicken breast with broccoli, mushrooms, potatoes and onions, covered with white cheese sauce. It came out steaming hot and everything was perfectly cooked.
Likes: Nesty’s is a fixture in Taylorville; the one in Rochester is newly opened. Besides burgers, there are horseshoes and other sandwiches, starters, salads, wings, skillets and Tex-Mex dishes. If you like milkshakes, there are many flavors offered (such as Skittles and Frosted Animal Cracker). Kids eat free on Sundays.
Dislikes: The menu should indicate that a side comes with the specialty burgers. And it would be helpful to put the children’s menu online.
What would I order next time? I wouldn’t order it myself, but I’d like to see the Glazed Dona Burger ($15.99): a beef patty, Swiss and American cheeses, shaved ham, bacon and a fried egg stuffed between the halves of a glazed doughnut.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Nesty's Burger Joint in Rochester, Illinois serving up several options