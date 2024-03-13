Big menu featuring burgers, milkshakes and more await you at newly opened burger joint

Name: Nesty’s Burger Joint

Address: 312 Sattley St., Rochester

Phone: 217-498-1008

Website: nestysburgerjointrochester.com

Credit/debit cards accepted: Yes

Hours: 11 a.m. to9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Entrée price range: $10-$16.99

Children’s menu: Yes

An order of burger and fries from Nesty's Burger Joint is seen Feb. 20, 2024, in Rochester.

My order: I have found that if a restaurant has a menu item in its name, it’s a good idea to order it. So, I got the BBQ Bacon Burger ($14.99), a beef patty with bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion, barbecue sauce and a slice of pineapple on a pretzel bun. It came with a choice of potatoes or other sides. I don’t think I’ve ever had a burger with pineapple on it, but the combination was flavorful as well as hearty. My friend ordered the Chicken & Broccoli Skillet ($14.99), a grilled chicken breast with broccoli, mushrooms, potatoes and onions, covered with white cheese sauce. It came out steaming hot and everything was perfectly cooked.

Likes: Nesty’s is a fixture in Taylorville; the one in Rochester is newly opened. Besides burgers, there are horseshoes and other sandwiches, starters, salads, wings, skillets and Tex-Mex dishes. If you like milkshakes, there are many flavors offered (such as Skittles and Frosted Animal Cracker). Kids eat free on Sundays.

Nesty's Burger Joint, 312 Sattley St., is seen Feb. 20, 2024, in Rochester.

Dislikes: The menu should indicate that a side comes with the specialty burgers. And it would be helpful to put the children’s menu online.

What would I order next time? I wouldn’t order it myself, but I’d like to see the Glazed Dona Burger ($15.99): a beef patty, Swiss and American cheeses, shaved ham, bacon and a fried egg stuffed between the halves of a glazed doughnut.

