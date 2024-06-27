Big question looms over library branch move: How will it impact homeless population?

The upcoming relocation of the Paul S. Sarbanes downtown Salisbury library branch to the former home of the Ward Museum has raised a bevy of questions, including what the impact will be on the area's homeless population.

Currently, the homeless can go to the library during the hours of operation to get out of extremely cold or hot weather.

In May, however, the Wicomico County Council approved Resolution No. 50-2024, to authorize the county executive to enter into a lease and letter of intent for the exchange of 909 S. Schumaker Drive. Upon relocation of the county's main library branch to the former Ward Museum building, Salisbury University will demolish the current library and build an event center for use by both the school and the county.

Ron Strickler, director of Housing and Community Development, and Brett Sanders, Housing and Homeless Division manager, at the Anne Street Village pallet houses April 6, 2023, in Salisbury, Maryland.

"Early in the discussion regarding the library's relocation, library leadership met to identify the groups who frequent the library, and how we can encompass the diverse needs of our patrons," said Cristi Richardson, Community Support Specialist for the downtown branch. "The library serves as a one-stop shop for many demographics in the Wicomico community, and the discussion yielded accessibility concerns regarding our unhoused patrons. For this reason, the library will maintain a presence downtown, continuing our commitment to providing equitable and accessible services."

Richardson added the decision to allow the homeless population to enter the library underscores the location's ongoing dedication to inclusivity and support for all patrons, including those who are unhoused. By maintaining "a prominent downtown location," the library aims to maintain accessibility.

On average, the location is visited by an estimated 25 to 30 unhoused adults and about 10 children daily, depending on the weather and time of year.

"In my current position, I work to stay up to date on the availability of shelters, affordable housing complexes and voucher programs that are offered," Richardson said. "We often host members from the Cambridge Housing Authority, as well as other community resource organizations to provide information and support. I also participate in the local Homelessness Alliance/Continuum of Care to gain better information about local and available resources."

Richardson noted in the current rental and housing climate, there are limited resources available to mitigate the ongoing homelessness crisis in the Salisbury area. Many of the unhoused patrons who frequent the library are experiencing chronic homelessness and require the support of inclusive transitional housing programs and local legislation to alleviate the crisis they are experiencing, she said.

Salisbury's HALO offers homeless people life skills and more

Celeste Savage, executive director of HALO Hope and Life Outreach, expects many who currently use the downtown location for shelter will remain downtown, with only a few finding ways to follow the library branch to its new location.

"It's our hope that they make use of our resource and respite center where they can come in find what they need," Savage said. "We offer classes and other resources like a job center. Instead of the staying uptown, they make the effort to finds way out of their circumstances. We have case mangers that work with each guest and are willing to work with them once we do an assessment and see what their needs are."

According to Savage, their Journey of Hope is a life change recovery program that lasts nine months and teaches bible and life skill classes. Activities like cooking, being a good tenant, how to purchase a car and job finding are all covered in the program. The organization also offers a temporary place to live.

Getting off the street and into a sustainable living situation is only half the battle. Adopting habits of maintaining a household and addressing ongoing needs like addiction and mental health issues demand ongoing case management.

"The important piece is that it doesn't happen overnight, and it takes time to build trust and really allow the guests to open up. There's a reason why people are homeless," Savage said.

HOPE helps homeless people overcome hurdle of finding proper ID

Debra Rossi, executive director of HOPE - Help and Outreach Point of Entry, Inc., echoed many of the same sentiments about addressing the causes of homelessness long-term.

"During open hours, we have many of those clients seek respite here at HOPE," Rossi said. "But we only operate Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Joseph House also operates a day program at times. When the men's cold weather shelter is open, they are transported to and from the Calvert Street bus stop."

Rossi noted HOPE helps those experiencing the first stage of homelessness by getting them official state identification if clients do not have one.

"By doing so, we can assist with getting all their vital documents," Rossi said. "Those experiencing long-term homelessness have said it's important to have identification even if it's just when getting stopped by police. When we do that, we can connect them to other resources. We also participate in posting where there might be open beds, but they are few and far between."

The Homeless Management Information System assists in tracking individuals getting resources from participating agencies. Rossi noted there is a difference between suddenly homeless and chronically homeless, which requires different approaches.

"If you're always available, you have a better chance of connecting them to resources. When addiction is involved, making sure that those clients have access to treatment is important. You have to meet them where they are or you have no chance of assisting them," Rossi said.

Rossi added organizations like HOPE know where makeshift homeless camps are just as they know the regular clients that use their resources. That is useful when it comes to directing meal deliveries or other on-site services.

