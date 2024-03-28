Big Island man wanted on outstanding warrant arrested

Mar. 28—Hawaii County police announced the capture of a 44-year-old Ocean View man indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery and firearms charges.

Police arrested Dorson "Buddy" Behrendt Saturday, after Kau patrol officers conducting area checks saw him crouched down behind a parked vehicle on a public roadway near the intersection of Paradise Parkway and Luau Drive.

Police had issued a previous media release requesting the public's help in finding Behrendt after he was indicted Nov. 13 for the Oct. 15 shooting of a 53-year-old Ocean View man in Ocean View.

He had been arrested Oct. 30 and released on his own recognizance.

Behrendt was also wanted on a warrant issued in December for violating terms and conditions of release on bail.

Police found Behrendt was in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when they took him into custody.

He was also charged with one count of violating the terms and conditions of release on bail, third-degree drug promotion and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His total bail was set at $506,000.