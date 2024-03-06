How big industry 'diluted' the EU's triumphant deal on packaging waste

An EU deal to ban single-use plastics in the hotel, restaurant and catering sector from 2030 – and to achieve a 5 percent reduction before then – will see items such as condiment sachets, miniature toiletries and plastic wrapping around fresh fruit and vegetables disappear. However, what campaigners are calling a "reckless loophole" has seen cardboard packaging survive the cut.

The ban was extended to so-called “forever chemicals” (PFAS) in packaging that has contact with food, while all packaging in the EU will have to be recyclable by 2030.

"This is clearly an historic agreement," said Frédérique Ries, the Belgian MEP who pushed the text through parliament on Monday.

"For the first time in an environmental law, the EU is setting targets to reduce packaging consumption, regardless of the material used."

However, the new rules – which took a year of negotiations before a deal was finally struck between MEPs and the European Council – stop short of banning disposable cardboard items such as cartons and coffee cups used by fast food outlets.

Paper manufacturers and fast food giants sucessfully argued that cardboard packaging – whether recyclable or from sustainable forests – was more environmentally friendly than plastics.

The most recent Eurostat data shows that Europeans generated 189kg of packaging waste per person in 2021 – an increase of almost 11kg more than the year before.



