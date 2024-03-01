'Big Indian' sign critics should learn difference between dislike and offense | Letters

From left: Werner Lange, director of Ohio Peace Council, Homer Schadowheart and Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard hold signs encouraging the removal of the “Big Indian” sign on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, outside Motor Time Auto Sales in Carthage. A Change.org petition was made by Werner Lange to remove the sign.

It is a shame when we lose the ability to discern between dislike and offense. Those of you who want the Big Indian sign removed need to get over yourselves. In Colorado where there are considerably more Native Americans than in Cincinnati, the Durango Chief stood over the Chief Restaurant for decades. In the eighties, the restaurant closed and the Chief made a brief trip to New Mexico for refurbishing. The Durango Chief is now proudly displayed in front of the Toh-Atin Native American Art Gallery in Durango.

Dan Luers, Cheviot

