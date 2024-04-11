‘A big honor’ Hamilton Elementary teacher reads at annual White House Easter Egg Roll

Jana Zweering, a kindergarten teacher at Hamilton Elementary, was invited to be a guest reader during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House this year.

WASHINGTON D.C. — A local teacher had an exciting opportunity to represent educators, farmers and her community on a larger scale over spring break.

Jana Zweering, a kindergarten teacher at Hamilton Elementary, was invited to be a guest reader during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday, April 1.

The tradition dates back to 1878. This year’s theme was “EGGucation” and featured several educational events and activities along with the annual egg roll and egg hunt.

Zweering’s husband, Tim, is an egg farmer currently serving on the American Egg Board, which helps to organize the event. Through that, the Zweering family was able to attend and volunteer at the event and, this year, Jana was invited to read to a group of attendees.

Hamilton Elementary kindergarten teacher Jana Zweering reads "The Good Egg" at the White House on Monday, April 1, 2024.

“That felt like a big honor,” she said. “Even though I’ve read a million books to kids, this was definitely a different experience.”

Zweering is in her 16th year of teaching, all with Hamilton Community Schools. She said bringing her experiences with education and egg farming together was a great experience.

“It was a neat opportunity to have, to be able to represent egg farmers and educators all in one,” Zweering said. “A lot of the egg roll revolved around teaching kids about eggs in general. To be part of that was really, really neat. It was nice to have both the egg farmer piece and the educator piece melded into one and have both represented at the same time.”

Zweering read “The Good Egg” by author Jory John and illustrator Pete Oswald in the Kennedy Garden. The book was chosen by event organizers, but Zweering was happy to read it.

“I was happy to read this one, it was a good choice,” she said. “I like the author and illustrator of the series.”

The Zweering family at this year's Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 1, 2024.

Organizers sent Zweering a few options that were being considered a couple weeks before the event. She said she was able to practice with those selections in her classroom prior to the Easter Egg Roll.

Other readers at the event included First Lady Jill Biden, Al Roker, a handful of children’s authors and an astronaut.

