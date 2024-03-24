Big donations to Trump will go to legal bills before RNC

Donald Trump is exercising his power after securing the Republican Party’s nomination for President. He took control of the Republican National Committee.

Trump got rid of dozens of the existing employees and put his own people in charge. That includes his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair.

Host Jim Niedelman returns to discuss that with former Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke.

“Both parties purpose is to elect their prospective candidates …. Money should be spent on the election,” Mielke said.

“If I were a Republican running for Congress right now, or a statewide office, I’d be a little concerned about whether any money is going to come from the RNC down to my level,” Loebsack said.

Question of the week

