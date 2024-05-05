'Big day' Monday as forecasters warn of tornado threat in Oklahoma

A week after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma killed four people and injured at least 100 more, forecasters are predicting another potential round of severe storms that could include large hail, damaging winds and more twisters.

Thunderstorms along I-35 are expected to move eastward Sunday and gradually end by early afternoon with some areas seeing minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

Monday might be a different weather story.

Across western and central Oklahoma, forecasters are looking at late Monday afternoon for the highest potential of softball-size hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Strong to severe storms are possible across southeast Oklahoma.

Oklahomans should prepare for potential strong and long-tracked tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

“Tomorrow of course is the big day,” said Jennifer Thompson, National Weather Service meteorologist. “We are expecting a serious severe weather outbreak. Right now it looks like supercell storms could initiate along the dryline along northwest to southwest Oklahoma potentially between 3 in the afternoon through 8 p.m.”

The forecast follows a deadly tornado outbreak in the Sooner State a week ago.

At least 30 tornadoes touched down across Oklahoma during a tornado outbreak April 27 and into the next morning.

The National Weather Service in Norman said it is still investigating other areas of damage to determine if more tornadoes occurred in its forecast area.

As of now, 27 tornadoes occurred in Norman's forecast area, four of which were in western north Texas, and seven tornadoes occurred in the weather service's Tulsa forecast area.

While tornadoes can take place at any time during the year in Oklahoma, the state tends to see the most tornadoes during the months of April and May, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Tornado preparation should include cleaning out your storm shelter or other safe space in the event you need to take shelter during a tornado; stocking an emergency kit with supplies like nonperishable food, water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries and a battery-powered weather radio. Also, have weather alerts sent to your phone and know how to monitor local news and radio stations for updates.

