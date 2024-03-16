Big Country to see a rainy & chilly St. Patrick’s Day weekend

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fortunately, the Big County is not expected to experience severe weather over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, although it will be quite rainy and chilly.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, this weekend will be cooler than usual. On Saturday, the temperature will peak in the upper 50s, while Sunday morning will start in the mid-upper 40s before climbing to a high of about 60 degrees.

What’s happening in the Big Country this weekend?

Showers are likely over the weekend, with an 80% chance on Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday. Although severe weather is not expected, non-severe thunderstorms can not be ruled out.

It’s going to be a rainy and chilly weekend, so make sure to bundle up, stay safe, and have a happy St. Patrick’s Day!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.