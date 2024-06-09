Big Country Politics: Heritage Foundation expert reveals research about big tech’s election influence

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this week’s Big Country Politics, Daniel Cochrane, Senior Research Associate at The Heritage Foundation’s Tech Policy Center, discussed election integrity and the influence of large tech companies.

“Tech companies like Google and Facebook are censoring information that questions dominant narratives; we know the left-wing bias of Silicon Valley. But something that’s even more insidious, that’s come to light in recent years, is that not only are these companies using their enormous power to shut down voices that disagree with their agendas, but they’re also using it to influence our elections. That’s the subject of a recent investigation in Texas. It was the subject of multiple pieces of analysis that I’ve done for the Heritage Foundation,” Cochrane said.

Cochrane mentioned that tech companies have the power to determine which sources appear on search engines and can send out go-vote reminders to millions of Americans.

“They get to decide who receives that information and who doesn’t. Think about all of the illegal immigrants that the left is trying to push to get registered, the social media companies that internet companies are a part of that; they’re able to leverage their mountains of data to target go vote and voter registration information at those individuals. Not only to get them to register in blue states but also to get them to the polls on Election Day. We know for a fact that in tight elections, turnout really makes a massive difference. So these companies are not just massive sensors, but they’re playing with our elections and undermining our self-governing Republic,” Cochrane shared.

According to Cochrane, technology companies have been engaging in this practice for over a decade, although it did not come into the spotlight during the 2016 or 2020 elections.

“They’ve been fiddling with elections, some evidence suggests, as far back as 2012. They were doing it in 2016. But there is research from a scientist by the name of Robert Epstein. He’s really documented how Google, in particular, over the last ten years, at least since 2016, has been putting its finger on the scale. Again, one of the key ways Google has been doing this is by sending targeted go-vote reminders to its users,” Cochrane explained. “What he’s found is that over two times more, Democrats are receiving those reminders than Republicans. It shows you that these companies are biased and are trying to turn that bias into real-world outcomes and elections that favor their interests and agendas.”

He mentioned that technology companies have the capability to manipulate search results, enabling them to de-prioritize certain websites and information.

“Tech companies are able to shift millions of votes through what we’ll call subliminal methods of manipulation. So when we’re talking about prioritizing certain websites in search feeds, deprioritizing some websites. For instance, Robert F. Kennedy’s website, The Independent: if you search on Google, in some cases, you won’t be able to find it; it’ll be buried on the third or fifth page,” Cochrane said. “They’re able to customize this. They’re able to use all these interventions in ways that move the needle in elections. So, potentially, according to some research, they could shift millions of votes on election day.”

He mentioned that in close elections such as those in 2020, a margin of just a few thousand votes could decide the result, making this even more concerning.

“I think that election manipulation from big tech has long been a problem, but it was especially pronounced in 2020. We saw now, with all the Twitter files and states like Missouri suing the Biden administration over collusion with big tech, we know that these companies have long been embedded with the federal government with intelligence agencies and have been actively working to shape public discourse. That’s what your viewers need to know. That’s what Americans have taken note of since 2020. So, really, it’s been happening for a long time. But we’ve just started to see what’s been going on behind the curtain,” Cochrane shared.

Senator Brian Hughes invited Cochrane to testify before the Texas State Committee on the influence of Big Texas on elections.

“Texas has long been a leader when it comes to holding corporations accountable. There’s a committee of the Texas Legislature called the Senate Committee on State Affairs, and they’re charged with holding both public and private entities accountable,” Cochrane explained. “One of the key points that I highlighted for the committee is that not only is this conduct unethical, but it’s likely illegal. Under federal and state law, corporations are prohibited from directly contributing to or supporting political candidates. But we’ve seen over and over again that’s exactly what these companies are doing: manipulating their algorithms and sending targeted go-vote reminders to their users. They’re essentially making in-kind contributions and skirting the law that applies to every other business in America; we need to hold them to the same standard. And that’s what I told the Texas Legislature loud and clear.”

This led to an investigation into big tech influence, with the committee voting unanimously.

“That’s on a bipartisan basis to issue subpoenas to open an investigation to the largest Internet companies, including Facebook, Google, X, and TikTok, to really dig under the hood of their election-related practices. Frankly, this is one of the first investigations I know of that is going to this level. When we’re talking about big tech and elections in particular, it’s really groundbreaking. Texas is really leading the charge in that respect,” Cochrane shared.

Cochrane said this is an issue in Texas because the companies often feed their users results or content that reflects the company’s bias.

“Let’s say you’re using Google right and searching; it could be anything. But say you’re searching on a political topic or want to educate yourself on a matter of public concern. Google is deciding what results it will serve you, depending on what results serve its ideological and commercial interests. We already know there are lawsuits against Google for its monopolization of the web ad markets online,” Cochrane said. “What Google will do is, if you have a commercial relationship with them, and you’re searching for a product or service, Google decides what you find based on what suits their commercial interests. If there’s a competitor to Google, they make sure that that’s really hidden in the search results versus if there’s a company that has paid them lavish ad fees, they’re going to make sure that that’s featured prominently in its search results.”

He mentioned that, currently, companies can do this with little scrutiny or oversight.

“That’s really the key, which is the opacity of these algorithms and the secrecy surrounding how these companies decide what content we are served as users. That’s the real danger. Because, look, we can’t have a self-governing Republic if we don’t know how information flows and how information we search for is served to us,” Cochrane said. “If it’s secret, that opens the door to these companies manipulating our information flows. This is the bias in the media everyone talks about, except it’s a whole new level with these large internet companies. That’s exactly what’s happening. They’re trying to bias Texas; they’re trying to prevent Texas from accessing the information they need on public affairs, and that really poses a huge threat to our republic.”

According to Cochrane, the peak of censorship and manipulation occurs three to four months before the election.

“Now is the time to hit ahead of the mark, be proactive, hold these companies accountable, and ask them ahead of time: What are your plans around the election? What groups are you relying on? How do you define quote-unquote disinformation/misinformation? This is the time to strike, and that’s why I’m so grateful to the Texas legislature for their leadership because now’s the time to hold these companies accountable ahead of November. Don’t wait till the car accident happens. Stop it from happening in the first place. That’s what we need to do,” Cochrane explained.

Cochrane mentioned that he no longer uses Google as much as he used to, stating that bias makes it difficult to conduct research.

“Google biases its search results based on what it deems to be authoritative sources. So even if you’re searching for something that you have, even supposing you have a source that you want to find, they might bury that source if it doesn’t meet their definition of authoritative or credible, which we know basically means ‘Do they tow the left-wing party line?’ So now, it’s hard to use Google for research. I use other other tools. I think that’s going to hurt Google’s business as well if they continue down that path,” Cochrane said.

He mentioned that he believes Americans are becoming more interested in learning more about big tech and its impact on elections.

“The veil really came off during Elon Musk’s Twitter file, remember all the information that he revealed about how that company was working hand in glove with major American intelligence agencies and outside groups to censor American speech. I think ever since then, there’s been an impetus, a realization, really, and the way that we respond is by states like Texas, taking up the glove and governing. That means limiting what these companies can do and requiring that they be transparent, that they show their work. We have a right to know not just customers, but Americans how these companies are influencing our politics in our elections.”

