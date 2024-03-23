Big Country bluebonnets spring, thanks to October rain

As surely as Easter is around the corner so is the Texas wildflower season, heralded by the tentative arrival of flowering bluebonnets.

Depending on where you live in the state, you're either in the midst of bluebonnets or you haven't seen a single one. If you remember a rainy October, you're likely in the former column.

Bluebonnets spread from a fence line on FM 1856 in Nolan County, just north of Lake Sweetwater Thursday.

That's because October is generally the month where bluebonnet seeds will germinate, assuming they receive enough rainfall to do so.

An easy way to check if you don't remember is by visiting the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service homepage and clicking the dropdown menu for your area NWS office, which for Abilene and the Big Country is in San Angelo.

From there, click the tab for Precipitation, then look below the map for the Timeframe field. Select "Monthly", then 2023 and October from their own dropdown menus and the map will automatically populate.

Below the Timeframe box is a slider for Precipitation in Map Overlays, move that to the left so you can read the cities beneath the otherwise opaque map colors.

A bee hunts for pollen around a patch of Nolan County bluebonnets Thursday.

Doing so revealed that while Abilene had between 2-3 inches of rain for October, the area southwest of Sweetwater in Nolan County and tracking northeast into Jones County received over 6 inches of rain over the month.

Zooming out on the map shows the area southeast of Wichita Falls having received similar rainfall amounts, with areas from Stephenville to Fort Worth and Denton having received up to 10 inches.

Driving around Lake Sweetwater Thursday afternoon, the evidence of that rain was plain to see. Bluebonnets were beginning to sprout in patches, mostly on Farm to Market roads, as well as county roads.

And those backroads are the best places for finding bluebonnets if you're feeling inclined to search them out.

Just remember to watch for two things: traffic and rattlesnakes. The wildflowers will attract either pest, but only one can really ruin your day.

