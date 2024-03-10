What is that big cloud of smoke over Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A big cloud of smoke was seen hovering over the Tampa Bay area on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., Tampa Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire along the block of North Taliaferro Avenue.

Crews said the fire “appeared dramatic” but ended up being a tree and debris pile fire.







As of 5 p.m., one crew out of three responding units is still on scene for overhaul purposes, fire rescue said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

