Big changes would follow turnover in Vanderburgh GOP

EVANSVILLE — A vision for a more lean and ideologically driven Vanderburgh County Republican Party is emerging from those who claim they seized control of the GOP in precinct-level elections last month, but now must prove it.

The implications for the local political scene are massive: Republicans arguably have been the dominant force in countywide, statewide and federal elections in Vanderburgh County since 2010. Democrats dominated last year's city elections in Evansville, although a case could be made that GOP infighting contributed to that much as Democratic fratricide helped Republicans elect a mayor in 2011.

The local GOP is one of Indiana's largest political organizations.

Current Chairman Mike Duckworth successfully moved last week to get intraparty critics Michael Daugherty, Ken Colbert and Cheryl Batteiger-Smith banned from seeking office as Republicans until 2030, even though they had just been elected to party offices by GOP voters. Should they now succeed in removing Duckworth sooner than later as planned, Duckworth's enemies say they will have more in mind than revenge.

It starts with bringing into GOP operations more people — many more — than the community of professionals, local officeholders and longtime party loyalists who have for years made the donations and shown up at the Lincoln Day dinners, breakfast events and election night parties.

The insurgent conservatives who seek Duckworth's ouster envision a reimagined Republican Party that would shift the focus from fundraising to expanding the GOP's activist and volunteer bases among values-oriented voters.

It has already started. Batteiger-Smith, Colbert and others reportedly recruited nearly 100 candidates for positions on the GOP precinct committee throughout Vanderburgh County's precincts.

"They didn’t know how they could be (involved) and then we explained how they could be and now they’re excited to be there," Batteiger-Smith said.

Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman Mike Duckworth.

The local GOP would be more conservative

In a new local Republican Party, Daugherty said, adherence to conservative principles espoused in state and national Republican Party platforms would carry more weight than past participation in local GOP events.

When Duckworth challenged Daugherty's right to serve as a Republican after this year's May 7 primary election because he had opposed 2023 GOP mayoral nominee Natalie Rascher as a Libertarian, Daugherty didn't deny it. His formal answer in a June 3 party hearing pointed instead to priorities he thinks should be more important.

"'We believe in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death,'" Daugherty said, quoting the 2022 state GOP platform. "Which policy in our platform do I not align with?"

Daugherty punctuated the point by noting that Duckworth had been sent Right to Life of Southwest Indiana's survey for 2024 candidates — the GOP chairman ran for party offices too — and had received a grade of F for failing to return it.

Colbert said local Republican candidate recruitment in recent years has produced too many party nominees who try to blur rather than sharpen differences with Democratic candidates in an apparent bid for broad appeal. The lack of compelling, principles-oriented messaging leaves conservative voters uninspired — and it leads to losses.

Republican candidates lost every contested election in last year's city elections.

"They’ve been trying to run these candidates that the people don’t want, and they’re spending millions of dollars to try to get them over the threshold," Colbert said. "The public consistently has been rejecting these people. This is why we’ve lost the City Council seats, all of this because they’re bringing forward candidates who are weak."

Pro-Daugherty, Colbert and Batteiger-Smith protesters outside the June 3 hearing distributed copies of 2019 Facebook posts that showed Rascher, then a Republican City Council candidate, being endorsed by then-Democratic Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Anika Black-Wilson. Rascher, who lost that campaign, also was endorsed by Progressive Evansville, a committee chaired by former Democratic City Council member Connie Robinson.

Local GOP officials can't stop eligible Republicans from trying to seek local elected office, but they can encourage other candidates and work to steer party members to those candidates.

"These people that would be running, we’d know that they would be supporting the Republican platform," Colbert said.

It wouldn't be a country club kind of scene

"The grassroots approach is my vision," said Batteiger-Smith, a former vice chair of the Posey County GOP. "Go back to having picnics and ice cream socials and make people feel welcome."

Maybe the Lincoln Day dinner doesn’t have to be at the Evansville Country Club, Batteiger-Smith mused. The lowest ticket price for this year's event was $100, and that price was exclusive to officeholders and precinct committee members; other individuals had to pay $125. Sponsorships ran up to $2,500. The Vanderburgh County GOP paid the country club more than $15,000 last year, according to its campaign finance reports.

"It weeds out a lot of people with a normal, you know, smaller income, and we want to be inclusive with everybody," Batteiger-Smith said. "So if it means a big picnic, then it’s a picnic. If we have a sit-down dinner, it’ll be a reasonable sit-down dinner."

The GOP should have a modest headquarters, preferably in space donated by a supporter, that would be manned for as many hours as possible by volunteers, Batteiger-Smith said. Currently, the GOP rents The Foundry on Main, which describes itself as "Evansville's premier cowork space" with "fabulous amenities," for events at prices as high as $750 a pop. The party paid The Foundry nearly $10,000 last year.

'We just chipped away at it'

Of the 100 precinct committee candidates conservatives recruited, 66 of them won in May's primary election without opposition. In all, 84 "PC" candidates were elected after being recruited by anti-Duckworth conservatives. Their victories were certified by the Vanderburgh County Election Board on May 15.

Duckworth had been relying on his power as party chairman to appoint PCs to unfilled positions on the committee when no one living in a given precinct stood for election. Those appointees don't have to live in the precincts they represent, and many didn't.

To illustrate the point, there were 41 contested elections for PC slots in this year's Republican primary election. In presidential election year 2020, there were just eight.

"We've been growing the local GOP through these efforts," Colbert said recently outside Seek and Find Consignments, a North First Avenue consignment store he has owned for nearly 20 years.

"We went all around finding people. If someone didn't meet the criteria (of having voted in Republican primaries in the two most recent Indiana primary elections they participated in), they'd often refer us to their neighbor and say, 'This would be the ideal person who could represent our community.'"

Colbert found many recruits for PC positions, he said, through his customer base at Seek and Find. According to Colbert's Linkedin profile, the business has "6,000+ clients." Others he found through his long-time involvement with the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus.

Batteiger-Smith recalls recruiting "a couple of couples" at a large church she has attended for 40 years.

"We had to contact people that we maybe knew, we thought we knew the name and that kind of thing," she said of a recruitment campaign carried out over a period of months. "We got referrals, and one thing led to the next.

"They didn’t know that they could run for the office because PCs have always been appointed. We just chipped away at it. We knew different names and different people, and that’s just how it was."

Past grievances are part of future vision

The Vanderburgh County Republican Party's website describes the GOP as the "Community Party."

"We represent conservative Hoosier values and morals. Whether you're a lifelong member, new to the party, or from the other side of the aisle, we welcome you," it says.

Talk of recruitment and rebellion against Duckworth inevitably leads Batteiger-Smith, Daugherty and Colbert to some of their grievances, namely that the newly elected conservative PCs were not sent welcome messages and some candidates aligned with them were prevented by Duckworth from running.

People who are willing to get involved would be appreciated in the next Republican Party, not blocked from participating, Batteiger-Smith declared.

She pointed to Levi Christmas, a young man who attempted at age 18 to run for a Republican PC position this year but whose right to run was successfully challenged by Duckworth. Having never voted, Christmas couldn't meet the state "two-primaries" law's requirement that a candidate's two most recent votes in Indiana primary elections must have been cast in primaries held by the party he or she seeks to represent.

"There should have been a waiver granted," Batteiger-Smith said. "His father was very active in politics, I understand, and he wanted to start. But he has to wait now. We want to welcome the young Republicans.”

Christmas did apply for a PC position, but county data indicates he did not vote in the May 7 Republican primary that followed his rejection by Duckworth in February.

Duckworth has said he doesn't know the people whose candidacies for Republican Party positions he challenged. They had never reached out to him or been involved in any of the GOP's events.

"I have no idea who these people are — so I don't know if they're friendly Republicans or what they are, because they've not given me the courtesy to give me a call," he said.

But Daugherty said Duckworth acted against him and Colbert and Batteiger-Smith after the primary, and against others beforehand, specifically because he knew they are conservatives who want him removed or would cooperate with others who do.

Daugherty spit out a name: Steve Ary.

Steve Ary

Ary is the conservative pastor who came within a few votes of defeating Duckworth in the 2021 GOP caucus to choose a party chairman.

Duckworth persuaded the four-member 8th District Republican Congressional Committee on June 3 to ban Daugherty from running for office as a Republican until 2030 because Daugherty's 2023 Libertarian campaign for mayor put him in direct opposition to unsuccessful Republican nominee Rascher. That is openly opposing a Republican nominee in opposition to party rules, Duckworth argued.

Ary directly opposed Republican Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's 2019 re-election campaign by running against him as an independent in that year's election. He criticized Winnecke, too, insinuating that the Republican mayor showered campaign funds on local organizations to buy their votes. But when Ary sought a precinct committee position and a delegate slot at the June 15 state GOP convention this year, Duckworth did not try to stop him.

Daugherty says that lays bare Duckworth's true motivation for going after Batteiger-Smith, Colbert and himself.

Duckworth did not respond to a Courier & Press message about Ary.

In the new, post-Duckworth Republican Party that Daugherty, Colbert and Batteiger-Smith envision, they said, individuals who sign up to run for party positions would not be viewed with suspicion. That includes Republicans such as Duckworth and those who support him now. Invitations to events would not be withheld from anyone the chairman may not feel is aligned with him, as they allege Duckworth does now.

The two-primaries law would be considered but not used as a weapon to exclude people, they vowed. In a few instances, anti-Duckworth conservatives did try to use the two-primaries law this year against intraparty opponents in an effort to keep them off the May 7 primary ballot, but Duckworth stopped them by granting violators the required waiver from a party chairman.

Michael Daugherty

'It’s all about building relationships'

The insurgents bring some assets to the fight.

Daugherty has some demonstrated voter appeal, having beaten another Republican for a precinct committee slot in May with 73% of the vote. He received 1,260 votes to finish fourth in a field of 24 Republicans seeking 10 seats at the state convention. His Libertarian candidacy for mayor last year garnered 11% of the vote, making it modern history's most successful third-party campaign for mayor of Evansville.

Batteiger-Smith has experience as a party vice chair and a longtime precinct committee member in Posey County and as a delegate to last year's state GOP convention.

A new Republican organization would be in the hands of people who believe party affairs should be conducted in close contact with the rank-and-file, Batteiger-Smith said.

"It’s all about building relationships, and when you build relationships, then you get that cohesiveness that you need to unite and be a stronger party instead of one that’s divided," she said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Big changes would follow turnover in Vanderburgh GOP