Big changes are coming to how Shawnee County fights weeds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Weed be gone! Shawnee County is changing how it fights the spread of invasive plants and harmful weeds.

Monday, May 20 Shawnee County Commissioners celebrated the FAA certification of the county’s first drone pilot for an innovative new weed mitigation program. Shawnee County will be the first in the state to use a special drone to remotely apply herbicides, reaching noxious weeds in areas difficult to access by ground.

The county currently uses drones with cameras for bridge and weed inspection, but the ability to deploy herbicides directly from the air solves an age old problem.

“Look at all the areas we can do with this,” Weed Department Director John Landon said. “We’re putting guys down on that riprap on the south side of the Kansas River that’s 100 feet long and they’re dragging a hose. One of those rocks get them and they go tumbling down, break a leg or whatever, fire department’s going to have to pull them up off of there, they’re going to be mad at us. This application is just perfect for that.”

In addition to improved access, the use of drones will also help prevent crew members from coming into contact with hazardous chemicals used in herbicides. The director estimates the county will implement the new technology starting this fall.

