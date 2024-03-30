Big Brothers Big Sisters relies on community support to serve nearly 500 children

This was the 42nd year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Ohio in New Philadelphia to host the Bowl for Kids’ Sake events.

Fundraising events were held in Carroll County and Tuscarawas County. Locally, Boulevard Lanes in New Philadelphia and Cy Young Lanes in Newcomerstown hosted the bowlers. The last event will take place April 6 in Harrison County.

"This year our goal is to raise $65,000 to fund our programs in the community and help provide match activities and events here locally," said Monique Duke, director of development and administration for the organization. "We encourage the community to form teams either of friends, family, or business coworkers. They fundraise on behalf of our organization by selling candy bars, raffle tickets, or collecting donations, and then we come together and spend an afternoon bowling with a pizza party celebration."

The Newcomerstown team consisted of Caden Norman, Jaxson Mayo, Michael Mayo, Hannah England, Adan Ughoc, Harley England and Courtney Collins.

Penny and Leman Clark, owners of Cy Young Lanes, have hosted our Newcomerstown community event for more 25 years. "Penny is a huge advocate for us year around. She is always recruiting teams and sponsors for our event and even fundraising herself. She is always one of our top individual fundraisers year after year. In addition, Penny hosts our Newcomerstown school-based program annual bowling event as well. This is where all our Bigs and Littles come and bowl together and celebrate," Duke said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Ohio is a non-profit organization that serves the youth of Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Harrison counties. They create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. "We partner with communities to hold ourselves accountable for each child we serve to achieve their highest aspirations, greater self-confidence, positive relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success."

In 2023 was another record-breaking year for the organization, which served roughly 487 children.

"We are always looking for volunteers that want to make an impact on a child’s life through mentorship. We currently have 47 children on our waitlist waiting for a positive adult role model. If you or someone you know would make a great mentor for a child and can spare just four hours a month, we encourage you to visit our website to learn more at www.bigs4kids.com/volunteer," Duke added.

"Statistics show as many as one out of three children lack a positive adult role model in their lives. As a community we need to work together to help ignite and defend the potential in all children.”

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Bowl for Kids is signature fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters