Big Brothers Big Sisters KC presents Big Futures career fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City held their second annual career fair on Saturday.

Andrew Long with Big Brothers Big Sisters told FOX4 that he wanted littles to be able to connect to local agencies, local businesses, find part time jobs, full time jobs, internships, even just explore different career ideas and opportunities to unlock their full potential.

Long said that this year’s fair was double what they had last year, in both companies and participating mentor couples.

“We want to give them a snapshot of all the different careers that they could have,” Long said. “It’s become not just a one-on-one mentorship program. With activities like this, it becomes more of a community event.”

Some of those hiring at the fair were big brothers or sisters themselves like Edward Speer. He and his little, Logan, enjoy tinkering with and fixing cars and going to motorsport events.

Now, Speer has the chance to show not only Logan, but other littles how a hobby can be a successful career.

“Coming from like the automotive and diesel industry, hanging out with the boys in the shop, there’s nothing else like it,” Speer said. “To share that with Logan? It’s pretty incredible.”

Michelle Fontes, who recruits for the Federal Reserve is also a big sister. She was impressed with how many companies were in attendance.

“It’s so amazing to see. So many organizations want to impact our youth early in their schooling,” she said. “I wish I would have almost gotten this much exposure when I was this young.” For her, combining her love for her job with her love for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is passion meeting passion.

