Big Boy restaurants celebrate 88 years in business with big specials, birthday party

If you're a big fan of the Big Boy burgers and Slim Jim sandwiches, mark your calendars for a big celebration.

In June, the Southfield-based chain that has long been noted for its iconic Big Boy statue holding up its signature double-decker burger is marking 88 years in business this summer.

A weeklong celebration is scheduled for June 10-16, with daily restaurant specials and a Big Boy birthday party to honor the chain's nearly 90 years in business. On June 15, the day the chain has designated as Big Boy Day, a Big Boy Birthday Party is taking place and the public is invited.

The iconic Big Boy statue holding its signature hamburger.

The party is a carnival-style celebration, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 15 at the Big Boy Arena, 34400 Utica Rd. in Fraser. At the event, the Big Boy Food Truck will offer free Big Boy burgers to the first 50 people (one per person), with $5 Big Boy and fries available with a Pepsi purchase afterward. On tap are Big Boy-themed games plus activities that include a video game truck, inflatable obstacle course, foam party, open ice skate, and carnival-style Big Boy-themed games where you win prizes.

During the weeklong celebration, fans of the restaurant's signature Big Boy, a double-decker sandwich with two beef patties between two bottom buns, are in for a big treat.

On June 12, the classic Big Boy burger is 99 cents (served with fries and a pop, the regular price averages $13.78) with a Pepsi purchase. The offer is valid for dine-in or carryout.

The Big Boy signature burger from Big Boy Restaurants will be celebrated in honor of the restaurant chains 88 years in business.

“As we celebrate the iconic Big Boy and kick off our Birthday Celebration Week, we are filled with pride and gratitude for the incredible journey our brand has taken for the last 88 years,” said Big Boy CEO Tamer Afr in a news release. “The Big Boy Sandwich has become a beloved classic, a symbol of quality and tradition that has delighted generations of our customers."

Big Boy Restaurant was founded in 1936 in Glendale, California. Based in Southfield, the Big Boy Restaurant Group operates and manages Big Boy and Bob's Big Boy restaurant franchises, with most in Michigan. Other locations are in California, Ohio, Nevada, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Thailand.

Here are the other specials Big Boy is offering June 10-16 at participating restaurants:

June 10: Supercharged Bingo Monday with $25 and $50 gift card prizes, free Big Boy and fries, and custom Big Boy Bingo Winner Keychains. Senior breakfast is $5 (regular price is $6.99) all day.

June 11: Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal and get a free kids' dessert. A special edition Big Boy Birthday comic book is offered with a chance to win an Xbox in a special sweepstakes.

June 12: Big Boy burger is 99 cents, dine-in or carryout, with a purchase of a Pepsi. Served with fries, the regular price with a drink is $13.78.

June 13: Sandwich and fries are $7, dine-in or carry-out.

June 14: Free slice of pie with any purchase of $8.99 or more for dine-in only.

June 15: Celebrate National Big Boy's birthday with $5 Big Boy and fries with a purchase of a Pepsi offer started after noon at all Michigan and Ohio restaurants.

June 16: Half off any dessert after 4 p.m. for dine-in only.

Note: Some California and North Dakota restaurants have different special offers.

Specials vary by participating location. For a list of participating locations visit: bigboy.com.

During the celebration week, the Big Boy Food Truck will be on tour, stopping at six Michigan locations.The first 50 people at each location receive a free Big Boy sandwich. A special food truck menu features a $5 Big Boy, fries and pop combo and Slim Jim sandwiches and chicken nuggets.

Food truck tour stops are in these cities with updates and schedules provided on Big Boy's social media outlets:

June 10: Ypsilanti

June 11: Ann Arbor

June 12: Kalamazoo

June 13: Lansing

June 14: Romeo

June 15: Fraser

During its celebration week, Big Boy fans can share their Big Boy stories on social media for a chance to win a merchandise basket or take a picture next to a Big Boy statue and use the #NationalBigBoyDay hashtag and tag @itsyourbigboy for a chance to win a free Big Boy for a year.

