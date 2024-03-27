Big Bog State Recreation Area to host Nature Stories event April 6

Mar. 27—WASKISH — A Nature Stories: Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Big Bog State Recreation Area.

"Welcome to our enchanting nature story time, a magical experience specially crafted for curious minds ages 3 and older," a release said. "Immerse your little ones in the wonders of the natural world through a delightful blend of storytelling, crafts, and other fun activities that will spark their imaginations and ignite a love for learning."

After the story and craft, the group will go for a fun scavenger hunt, the release said. Adults must accompany children and attendees should meet in the visitor center.