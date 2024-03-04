'Big, big deal': JU law school gets provisional accreditation, letting grads take Bar exams

The historic Atlantic Bank Building, built in 1909 at 121 W. Forsyth St. downtown, will be the new home of Jacksonville University's College of Law.

About a year and a half after classes began, Jacksonville University’s College of Law has received provisional accreditation from the American Bar Association, the school said Monday.

The approval means graduates will be able to take Bar exams required to practice law and can be considered for clerkships or other jobs requiring a degree from an accredited school.

“This is a very important, if not crucial, milestone that we have achieved,” law school Dean Nicholas Allard said. “It’s a big, big deal.”

Jacksonville University President Tim Cost mixed with school faculty and guests gathered for a Sept. 1, 2022 ceremony commemorating JU opening its law school in downtown's VyStar Tower.

The school still has to face more review to be fully accredited, and the ABA’s website says schools are required to keep preliminary approval for three to five years before shedding the provisional label.

Getting provisional clearance is itself a prerequisite to reaching final approval. Fully accredited schools are reviewed to see how many graduates pass the Bar and enter the legal profession, for example, but that question can only be asked once a school’s students are allowed to take Bar exams.

In a release from JU, Allard said the school “felt a heavy responsibility to pursue and attain accreditation before our inaugural students graduated.” The private Arlington university applied for ABA accreditation last March, exactly a year after deciding to open a law school.

The initial accreditation happened as JU has been moving ahead with plans for growing the law school’s enrollment and moving to a building down the street from the courthouses that are part of students’ instruction.

Allard said in an interview that the law school expects to admit 40 or more new students this fall and by the 2027-28 school year to have about 450 students total, 150 in each year of the three-year instruction.

The school, which opened in the summer of 2022, is scheduled to move this summer from its original offices in downtown’s VyStar Tower on Laura Street to four leased floors of the 1909-vintage Atlantic Bank Building at 121 W. Forsyth St.

This 2015 photo shows the entrance to Jacksonville Universty's main campus in Arlington, where the private university has pursued a wave of projects to expand its scope, gaining accreditations in dozens of fields over about a decade

The school’s new 50,000-square-foot lease area, which JU announced in November, is about two blocks from federal court and four blocks from the Duval County Courthouse.

The law school is part of a broader effort by JU to prepare students for a broader range of careers in fields from healthcare to business adminsitration, animation and aviation.

The law school's creation filled a void in Northeast Florida's legal commnuity left by the effective 2021 closure of Florida Coastal School of Law, a for-profit school that the federal government cut off from its financial aid system after concluding that school "operated recklessy" and put students at financial risk. The ABA agreed at that time that Florida Coastal's accreditation would end by 2023.

