Big Bend Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony on Tuesday.
Big Bend Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony on Tuesday.
Big Bend Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony on Tuesday.
Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double last season with the Wildcats while leading them to the Sweet 16.
A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
Boston Dynamics is retiring its dancing, search-and-rescue robot Atlas.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that it will likely take longer to cut rates, saying it will take 'longer than expected' to achieve the confidence needed to get inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop in the lap to concoct the best blockbuster trades possible that are a win-win for both sides. First, the dynamic duo start with the news that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is receiving a big-time contract extension, meaning the Eagles are now paying two wideouts $25M annually. Can they manage to keep up the talent and depth on their roster with cap numbers like that? In other news, the New York Jets announced they're wearing their 1980s throwbacks full-time next season, which makes Frank a very happy man. Fitz and Frank have some fake trades they'd like to see, and they go one-by-one down the list as they send Justin Jefferson to the Buffalo Bills (and Arizona Cardinals), the Minnesota Vikings up to fifth overall, Brandon Aiyuk to the Los Angeles Chargers, Tee Higgins to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dak Prescott to the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Bowers to Kansas City and Micah Parsons to the Atlanta Falcons. The duo finish off the show by snake drafting the best first overall picks of all time.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
McIlroy says he's never even considered joining LIV Golf.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
'Perfect for curvy girls': Nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers give this supportive, shapely hybrid five stars.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
The Space Force has contracted out its next "responsive space" mission, and this one is a doozy. The two awardees, Rocket Lab and startup True Anomaly, will each build and launch spacecraft that will conduct rendezvous and proximity operations on orbit. In the Space Force's words: "The vendors will exercise a realistic threat response scenario in an on-orbit space domain awareness demonstration called Victus Haze."
"Bluey" fans around the world experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the show's longest episode ever that premiered on April 14.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the last to know about his team making a big trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract.