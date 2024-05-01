Big Bay Boom among nominees for best Fourth of July fireworks in US

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Fourth of July is a huge event in the San Diego area.

Known as the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom launches from four barges across the San Diego Bay. It brings in nearly a half a million people annually to watch the illuminating display.

Recently, USA Today 10Best, a travel reviews and vacation planning website, nominated 20 of the country’s most eye-popping fireworks displays. The Big Bay Boom is among those nominees on the list.

The 18-minute fireworks display, which is broadcasted by FOX 5/KUSI, can be seen from popular vantage points like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Other locations nominated include Provo, Utah; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and more.

USA Today 10Best is looking to crown a winner. Voters can vote once per day until Monday, May 13 at 9 a.m. PT. The top ten fireworks shows will be announced on Wednesday, May 22.

