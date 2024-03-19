Bids and street vacations approved

Mar. 18—BATESVILLE — The Batesville Board of Works met this week to approve bids from Jagger Construction, LLC for a new Batesville Parks and Recreation maintenance building and Schutte Excavating for construction of a new trail extension on Ind. 129.

Two bids were received and reviewed by city attorney Blaine Timonera for the maintenance building. The approved bid from Jagger totaled $395,716, beating the only other bid from Luke Pierson Construction for a total of $407,300.

Five bids were received as follows for the trail extension: Schutte Excavating (winning bid) at $469,932, Dave O'Mara Construction at $571,385, Paul H Rohe, Inc. at $573,042.80, Johanningman Excavating at $512,690 and OLCO, Inc. at $610,767.78.

Immediately following the Board of Works meeting, the Batesville City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance to vacate Schrader Street.

Batesville Memorial Public Library plans to build an Arts and Innovation Hub. The Schrader Street area will likely be a green space rather than a construction zone, per library representatives' presentation to the council.

The Batesville Advisory Plan Commission previously approved the vacation of Schrader Street with an unanimous vote and instructed library representatives to seek council approval next.

The council held the first reading, suspended the rules, and approved the ordinance on second reading by a 5-0 vote.

When council initially approved the project in November, 2023, Library Board President Mark Stenger explained BMPL goals.

The Dream Big project includes an approximately 8,000 square foot new building next to the existing library between S. Elm Street and E. Walnut Street. The building is being marketed as a community hub for collaboration and creativity and will include: a geneaology/Indiana history room, meeting rooms/collaborative spaces, a 200-person large event/multipurpose/theatre room, a small amphitheater outdoor space, a creative studio to include a green screen and recording room, a maker space to include a 3D printer, gaming, coding and arts and crafts as well as reading and study spaces.

Construction is slated to begin in 2025 with bond issuance likely sometime this year.

