Biden's Wisconsin campaign plans 'massive mobilization effort' centered around CNN debate

MADISON – President Joe Biden's Wisconsin campaign is launching a ground effort this week featuring high-profile surrogates centered around the first debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Biden's team plans to deploy Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in "a massive mobilization effort" with four events across the state and nearly 300 canvassing launches during the weekend following the debate.

Biden's Wisconsin campaign says it will focus its message in the crucial swing state on issues polling shows voters prefer Democrats to handle: abortion and democracy.

More: When is the first 2024 presidential debate between Trump and Biden? Date, time, moderators, how to watch

The presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees are starting the final stages of preparation for their first in-person showdown since 2020. Biden took campaign briefings at Camp David this weekend, and Trump met with policy advisers, all activities leading up to Thursday's encounter.

The former president also planned on Saturday to engage in his favorite form of debate prep: a campaign rally, this one in the politically pivotal state of Pennsylvania.

The Trump and Biden campaigns expect millions to tune in for this first of two scheduled presidential debates. CNN will host the opening round Thursday in Atlanta. ABC is organizing a second debate for Sept. 10, with details to come.

In a race that's now a dead heat, both candidates are gearing up to play both offense and defense, on topics ranging from Biden's age to Trump's criminal conviction in his New York hush money case.

Warren will headline events for Biden in Madison and Milwaukee on Monday intended to recognize the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and will hold similar events on Tuesday in Eau Claire and Hudson.

Moore will be meeting with Black voters across the state the weekend after the debate, according to the campaign.

"The campaign will lay out the choice Americans will see on the debate stage on June 27 between President Biden, who is fighting for the American people every day, and convicted felon Donald Trump who is fighting for himself," according to a memo on the plan provided by the Biden campaign.

More: Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer stumps for Biden in Madison ahead of the Dobbs anniversary

The events will focus on abortion access, elections and Trump's "attacks on Wisconsin workers."

Meanwhile, Trump is seeking support from a portion of the electorate that traditionally votes Democratic: union workers. Ahead of Thursday's debate, Trump made another public push to win over support from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a powerful union representing more than 1.3 million rank-and-file members.

On Friday, Trump announced the Teamsters union president Sean O’Brien will speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. O'Brien had requested to speak at both major parties' conventions.

“President Trump looks forward to Teamsters President O’Brien speaking to the issues of his rank-and-file members and all of America’s working men and women," Brian Hughes, Trump campaign senior adviser, said in a statement.

"President Trump is advocating for an agenda that puts American workers at the forefront of a new, American era of manufacturing and innovation — made in America by Americans."

Hughes said Trump is eyeing tax relief and economic policies to lower inflation as part of an effort to secure support from union workers. He added, Trump "will take on globalists who put open borders and the interests of multinational corporations ahead of our nation's working people."

David Jackson of USA Today contributed to this report.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Biden campaign to launch 'massive mobilization' in Wisconsin