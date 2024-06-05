Biden's executive order limiting asylum-seekers has Democrats, Republicans blaming the other

Thousands of migrants have entered California along the U.S.-Mexico border each day over the past few months seeking asylum, most enduring grueling journeys on foot spanning hundreds, or even thousands, of miles.

Those arriving before midnight Tuesday will be able to claim asylum.

Many migrants on track to reach border stations Wednesday likely will not.

President Joe Biden's executive order signed Tuesday authorized the U.S. to turn away migrants seeking asylum once a daily crossing limit of 2,500 is exceeded, starting Wednesday. As daily averages are far higher than this quota, it will shut down most, if not all, southern border crossings to asylum seekers.

In remarks Tuesday, Biden presented his executive order as a direct response to what he calls decades-long failures by Congress to enact reforms, including the drawn-out battle over a bipartisan proposal that collapsed in February. A similar version of that bill sprung back to life for a few weeks before it, too, failed to collect Congress' support.

"I must exercise my executive authorities to meet the moment," Biden announced. "This proclamation answers the call by suspending entry of noncitizens across the southern border during this time of high border crossings."

In California, immigrant rights groups and nonprofit relief organizations are condemning the policy and bracing for on-the-ground consequences. Few regions across the country will feel the impacts of Biden's asylum limitations as San Diego, where crossings have skyrocketed in recent months.

Immigration activists say order a violation of federal, international law

Dozens of organizations operate in the San Diego border region providing everything from basic aid like food and water to medical care and legal assistance.

Erika Pinheiro, executive director of one such legal and humanitarian support organization Al Otro Lado, sharply criticized the order, calling it a violation of federal and international law.

"Similar policies enacted by Trump demonstrated that this order will fail to deter asylum seekers; rather, it will only cause suffering and death, as legitimate refugees will be unable to access protection," Pinkeiro said in an emailed statement. "Despite claims that this order will "shut down the border," it could take weeks or months for the Department of Homeland Security to effectuate some removals, which could overwhelm Border Patrol's capacity and lead to further chaos."

Pinheiro is not alone in her charge. The American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday it will challenge the administration over the policy, and drew parallels to the last president-ordered border closures during Donald Trump's time in office. Biden's order relies on the very same section of the Immigration and Nationality Act used by Trump to justify his border closures and restrictions, which courts later struck down.

The asylum shut down will still allow individuals to claim asylum via appointments at point of entries. Critics are quick to point out that appointment-based system is already overwhelmed, with long wait times that often span months for those lucky enough to snag a spot.

San Diego saw the largest number of migrant encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in April since the '90s. The data, which includes apprehensions that result in expulsions and asylum claim processing, reflects what some experts say is a trend away from Texas and eastern Arizona crossings toward western stretches of the massive 1,900-mile-long southern border.

More: Biden said he needed Congress' help to 'shut down the border.' Now he's doing it anyway.

The agency's yearly records stretching back to 1960 show San Diego has not ranked first among the nine southwest border sectors since 1997, when its 24-year-reign as top crossing area ended. Tucson then took the spot, leading in recorded encounters between border patrol agents and migrants from 1998 to 2012, after which migrant corridors shifted to Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

Kate Clark, senior director of immigration services at Jewish Family Service of San Diego, expressed disappointment with the decision Tuesday, warning the administration acted without a clear understanding of the operational impact of the policy and without a "clear understanding of the true risk and suffering on the ground." Like Pinkeiro, she also raised alarm bells over how the asylum limitations will operationally go into effect.

“We know from experience that punitive actions like this executive order will do nothing to solve the humanitarian crisis at our borders," Clark said in a statement to USA Today. "We need all levels of government to come together to aid and increase safe pathways for people fleeing violence and persecution and in the immediate future increase numbers being processed through ports of entry.”

More: A 2,000-mile journey in the shadow of the border wall

USA Today reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Tuesday to clarify how the policy will be enacted but has not yet received response.

Democrats, Republicans spar over who is to blame for border policy

While groups operating along California's busiest border sector decry the order, the state's political parties and leading legislators are pointing fingers, with Democrats blaming the gridlock in Congress. Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on the order Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Reminder that the GOP have refused to secure the border," Newsom said in the post. "They voted AGAINST: 1,500 additional Border Patrol Agents & CBP Officers, 1,200 Immigration & Customs Enforcement personnel, Technology to stop the flow of fentanyl. Only thing they're interested in is playing politics."

In a statement to USA Today, a spokesperson for Newsom's office said Biden "continues to bolster border security" and called on Republicans to help pass a bipartisan border deal. The back-and-forth extends across both aisles, with California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson claiming Democrats' "negligence" is to blame for illegal crossings and calling Biden's order a political stunt.

As political leaders bicker and blame, those working with asylum-seekers along California's southernmost reaches don't yet know just how the order will play out in the days to come, but a common mood of anger and worry is abundantly clear.

"When we talk about the border, we can't forget that policies that restrict access to asylum affect vulnerable people and can cost them their lives," Pinheiro said.

Kathryn Palmer is an elections fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: How Biden executive order halting border asylum affects California