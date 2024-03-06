Biden wins Tennessee Democratic primary

President Biden was projected to win the Tennessee Democratic primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

It’s another win for Biden in a state with 70 delegates on the table for Democrats, extending the incumbent’s primary winning streak over his long-shot challengers — though he was the only Democratic candidate to appear on the party’s Tennessee primary ballot.

Tennessee is one of over a dozen states that are holding presidential nominating events on Super Tuesday. The primaries and caucuses are expected to significantly boost both Biden and former President Trump, the Republican frontrunner, in their race to win the delegates they need.

The race appears headed toward a Trump-Biden rematch in the general election this November. Trump won Tennessee in both 2016 and 2020, and the state hasn’t voted for a Democrat presidential candidate in decades.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and the U.S. territory of American Samoa are also casting their ballots on Tuesday.

