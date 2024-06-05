President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the South Dakota Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday.

With more than half of the state’s precincts fully reported at 9:40 p.m. Central time, Biden had garnered 75% of the vote.

The vote totals for the other three candidates:

Author and speaker Marianne Williamson, of Washington, D.C., 11%.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota (who withdrew from the race too late for his name to be removed from the ballot), 10%.

Educator Armando Perez-Serrato, of California, 4%.

Biden also won primaries Tuesday in New Mexico, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

There was no Republican presidential primary race in South Dakota because nobody filed to run against Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Biden wins South Dakota Democratic presidential primary