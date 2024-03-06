Biden wins Oklahoma Democratic primary

President Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Oklahoma, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Biden was not expected to receive any serious challenge in the Democratic primary. However, some Democrats have been pushing members of their party to cast a ballot for “uncommitted” or something akin to it in some of the primaries as a form of a protest vote against the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden will be awarded 36 delegates from his win.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is expected to win the Oklahoma GOP primary; Republicans are expected to dominate the state this fall given Trump beat Biden there in 2020 by 33 points.

