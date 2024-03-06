Biden wins Massachusetts Democratic primary

President Biden has won the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection.

He easily defeated Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Marianne Williamson in the race that has 92 pledged delegates up for grabs. The state awards most of its delegates based on the results of each congressional district and the remaining amount based on the statewide result.

Biden narrowly carried the state in its Democratic primary on Super Tuesday in March 2020 over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in second, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in third and other candidates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.