Biden wins Maine Democratic primary

President Biden won Maine’s Democratic primary Tuesday, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ.

The president’s easy wins in primaries are likely to give his campaign a jolt of enthusiasm as it officially turns to the general election against likely GOP nominee, former President Trump, after Super Tuesday.

The lead-up to the Maine primary was complex for Trump. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) attempted to prevent him from appearing in the GOP primary and Trump appealed the decision to a state court, which ruled he could stay on the ballot until the Supreme Court resolves a similar case from Colorado.

Maine held its first-ever semi-open primary this cycle, which allows unenrolled voters to participate and choose between a Republican or Democratic ballot when they arrive at the polls.

Biden won Maine in 2020 with over 53 percent of the vote.

