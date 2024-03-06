Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary
President Biden won the Alabama Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ.
Biden faced no formidable primary challenge and was widely expected to prevail in the Tuesday contest.
However, the president faces an uphill battle in the state in November. In 2020, Donald Trump defeated him 62 to 37 percent.
