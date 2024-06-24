Biden and Trump's presidential debate preparations are at odds

With the CNN presidential debate on Thursday, President Joe Biden and the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump are well into their preparation. It will be the first match-up between the pair during the 2024 election season.

Like everything else about the Democratic and Republican rivals, their debate preparations are at odds with one another.

U.S. President Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 19, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Atkinson, New Hampshire on January 16, 2024.

How is Biden preparing for the debate?

Unsurprisingly, Biden is sticking with a well-tested script for his debate prep. The president has reportedly flown with top advisors to Camp David to prepare. The private retreat in the secluded Maryland mountains has long been a favorite among presidents undergoing debate prep.

Advisors told ABC News that Biden will focus on Trump’s track record during his presidency and recent remarks on the campaign trail about reproductive rights, the economy, and immigration policy. Another sticking point for Biden will be Trump’s comment that he plans to be a dictator on “day one.”

U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One to board Marine One en route to Camp David at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland on June 20, 2024.

Those hoping to see “Dark Brandon” on stage—the internet’s edgier Biden alter ego—may be disappointed. Advisors said Biden will likely appear more disciplined on stage, purposefully positioning himself in stark contrast to Trump’s unruly style.

Biden is getting some direct experience with that style this week—or as close as he can get without Trump in the room. According to POLITICO, Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, is rumored to be acting as a stand-in for Trump during mock debates at Camp David. This would be a reprisal of his role from 2020 debate prep, when Bauer’s job was anticipating how Trump would attack Biden on stage.

He told POLITICO the goal of these mock debates was to “approximate as closely as you possibly can how it is that that individual, the opponent, is going to debate… That doesn’t mean high theater. This is not a Saturday Night Live impression. You don’t want to detract from the serious business of prepping the candidate.”

How is Trump preparing for the debate?

Trump reportedly takes a less calculated approach to debate prep, campaigning much of the week. That isn’t to say it’s left his mind—he talked about the upcoming debate for long stretches during his 90-minute rally on Saturday.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 22, 2024.

He ridiculed Biden for making the trip to Camp David, telling the Philadelphia crowd, “It’s been reported that right now, Crooked Joe’s gone to a log cabin to study, prepare.”

Trump claimed that was false: “No, he didn’t. He’s sleeping now because they want to get him good and strong.”

The former president even suggested Biden would be given cocaine to enhance his debate performance, saying, “So a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the ass… He’ll come out all jacked up… Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago?”

His rhetoric, popular among his supporters at rallies, may not play as well at debates, Republican officials warned. The Hill reported that Senate Republicans urged Trump to tone down the personal attacks at the debate.

“If I were President Trump, I would talk about right track, wrong track,” Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham told The Hill. “I don’t think he needs to be overly aggressive.”

Despite the bombastic talk, Trump is doing some untraditional debate prep. According to ABC News, Trump has been meeting with policy experts and advisors between campaign rallies and fundraisers. He’s held sessions with experts on immigration, the economy, and democracy.

The Thursday debate will show how Trump and Biden’s differing styles resonate with voters. The CNN presidential debate will be available at 9 p.m. ET on CNN or simulcast on USA TODAY.

