Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger

Oregon and Kentucky held primaries Tuesday, with President Joe Biden (L) and former President Donald Trump easily winning their respective parities' nomination. File Photos by Joe Marino/UPI

May 22 (UPI) -- Voters in Oregon and Kentucky cast ballots in their states' primaries Tuesday, further cementing President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump as the Republican challenger.

State primaries and other contests were also held in several states Tuesday, seeing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis handily defending her Democratic nomination and California state Rep. Vince Fong winning a special election to fill the House of Representative seat left vacant by the resignation of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Both Biden and Trump have been their party's presumptive nominees since at least Super Tuesday in early March, with no real surprises cropping up during Tuesday's contests in the two states.

In Oregon, Biden won nearly 89% of the vote, with writer Marianne Williamson -- who briefly dropped out of the Democratic race in February before re-entering later that month -- netting nearly 7%, according to unofficial state results.

More than 265,000 ballots were cast in the Democratic contest.

On the GOP side, Trump ran uncontested, snagging nearly 92% of the 206,000 ballots cast, with write-in candidates mopping up a little more than 8% of the total.

In the state's third congressional district, Maxine Dexter secured the Democratic nomination for the seat to be left vacant by the retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

En route to the win, Dexter beat Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. Unofficial results show Dexter, an Oregon state House representative, win nearly 51% of the 58,800 votes cast, to 28% won by Susheela Jayapal, who finished second in the eight-candidate contest.

In Kentucky, Biden won only 71% of the roughly 184,000 ballots, with "uncommitted" taking 18% in second. Williamson won 6% of the vote in third followed by Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who dropped out in March, who earned 5% for fourth.

Across the state's aisle, Trump won 85% of the GOP's nearly 253,000 votes cast, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who dropped out in March, securing second place with 6% followed by "uncommitted" in third with 4%.

Only eight presidential primary contests now remain in the lead up to November's general elections.

However, state primaries were held Tuesday not only in Kentucky and Oregon, but also in Georgia and Idaho, with California holding a special election for the 20th congressional district to succeed McCarthy.

According to unofficial results at about 10:15 p.m. local time, California state Rep. Vince Fong won with 60.3% of the vote to finish McCarthy's term. Mike Boudreaux lost with nearly 40%.

McCarthy stepped down Dec. 31 following his embarrassing ouster as the House's speaker. His term is up in November.

"I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington, D.C.," Fong said in a statement.

"With the campaign over, the real work now begins."

Another contest closely watched was for district attorney in Fulton County where Trump and 18 of his associates have been indicted on charges related to their effort to overturn Biden's 2020 election win.

Willis, who filed those indictments, easily defeated her Democratic challenger, Christian Wise Smith, with nearly 87% of the vote to 13%, according to unofficial results that state 100% of the precincts have been counted.