Biden, Trump takes primaries easily in Athens area

Voters cast their ballots in the Georgia primary at Clarke Central High School on Tuesday, Mach 12, 2024.

There were no surprises in the Athens area in Tuesday’s Presidential Preference Primary as President Joe Biden easily carried the Democratic primary and former President Donald Trump easily took the Republican votes.

Trump won easily although one-time challenger Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, managed a respectable showing even though she withdrew. Haley garnered many more votes than any of the other candidates who were still listed on the ballot.

In Oconee County, the Georgia Secretary of State reported that all eight precincts had reported before 8:30 p.m.

Trump received 3,460 votes for 77.3% of the vote. On Tuesday, there were 2,481 people who voted at the polls, while other votes came in on the early voting period.

Biden took the Democratic primary with 727 votes, or 94.4%, in a county that traditionally votes heavily Republican.

In Clarke County, there were 10 of 24 precincts reporting by 9 p.m. Biden was winning easily with 93.9%, or 3,095 votes.

Trump was also winning handily with 1,584 votes, or 65.7%, while Haley garnered 30% of the vote among Republicans voting.

A special referendum question on liquor by the drink on Sundays in Winterville also appears headed toward passage, according to the early returns. The vote shows 70% voted yes and 30% no.

In neighboring Oglethorpe County, the final vote showed Biden with 289 votes for 93.8% of the vote and Trump with 1,436 votes or 90% in their respective primaries.

Although votes were still being tabulated late Tuesday, early returns in other counties bordering Athens, shows Biden and Trump winning easily.

Low turnout noted at polls

People who follow elections often note how a turnout can be affected by the weather. That was not the case Tuesday. Perfect blue skies and high temperatures in the 70s prevailed. The day just brought low business to most of the voting precincts.

Around the lunch hour at a polling place in Watkinsville, people steadily dropped by.

A young woman in her 20s shared that she was voting for Trump due “to what has happened in the last three years.”

The immigration issue has been heated, especially in the wake of a nursing student killed last month on the University of Georgia campus. Police identified the killer as an undocumented immigrant who illegally crossed the border.

The young woman mentioned the Laken Riley’s death, saying the suspect, Jose Ibarra, should never have been in the country.

“I had someone following me on a run,” she said about what she considered a frightening experience. “But he wasn’t an immigrant.”

A middle-aged man and his wife both said they were voting for Trump, but the husband said that while immigration is important it doesn’t play a role in why he was voting for Trump.

“It was a problem 15 years ago and it’s going to be a problem 15 years from now,” he said.

Another woman said she was voting for Trump and that the immigration issue was “huge.”

“Absolutely. I don’t agree with them taking down the wall. They should have finished it,” she said.

In Clarke County, voting was extremely slow by mid-afternoon, when no one showed up during a half-hour period at a location in east Athens.

However, at the polling place located at Southeast Clarke Park people came by late in the afternoon, where a worker estimated that about 10 people an hour were voting.

One man of retirement age said he supports Trump because “I haven’t liked the last three and half years. That’s a polite way to put it.”

The immigration issue, he said, would not make any difference in his decision, but he described it as in the top three election issues this year.

A retired law enforcement officer also stopped by and said he was voting Democrat.

“The biggest thing is to keep Trump out of office. I don’t trust him,” he said.

Another man arrived at the park and was removing a tennis racket from the vehicle.

The man said he did not vote.

“I’ll wait until November to vote,” he said. “I think a lot of people are doing the same thing.”

