Biden and Trump roll out to big early leads in Kansas presidential primary

Kansans held its first presidential primary in decades to select delegates that would vote for their preferred candidates at party conventions on Tuesday.

Last week, Joe Biden and Donald Trump each secured enough delegates to secure the nomination of their respective parties. But Kansans can still pick their preferred candidates during the primary.

In Kansas, Biden is facing Jason Palmer, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson in the Democratic primary, while Trump faces Ryan Binkley, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Shawnee County residents drop off their ballots and show up to cast their vote in the presidential primary elections Tuesday afternoon at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren St.

Early results from the Kansas Secretary of State's office show that statewide, the vote percentages and totals are as follows:

Democratic

Joe Biden: 87% (23,918)

Jason Palmer: 1% (306)

Dean Phillips: 1% (322)

Marianne Williamson: 3% (876)

None of the candidates on the ballot: 8% (2,408)

Republican

Ryan Binkley: 1% )447)

Ron DeSantis: 2% (1,163)

Nikki Haley: 19% (8,554)

Donald Trump: 71% (32,623)

None of the candidates on the ballot: 6% (2,597)

In Shawnee County, the vote totals are as follows:

Democratic:

Joe Biden: 86% (2,358)

Jason Palmer: 1% (36)

Dean Phillips: 1% (27)

Marianne Williamson: 4% (111)

None of the candidates on the ballot: 9% (238)

Republican

Ryan Binkley: 1% (20)

Ron DeSantis: 3% (93)

Nikki Haley: 24% (799)

Donald Trump: 65% (2,122)

None of the Above: 7% (230)

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Biden and Trump roll out to early leads in Kansas presidential primary