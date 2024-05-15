Biden/Trump presidential debate may not be coming to University of Utah after all

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump may not be coming to Salt Lake City after all.

In November of last year, it was announced the University of Utah would be the stage for one of three presidential debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates. However, a letter from Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon sent to the Commission said Biden would not be participating in its announced debates.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden campaign rejected the Commission’s three debates slated for September through October. The letter argued the selected dates come too late as many Americans will have already started to vote in the 2024 election. Biden’s campaign instead proposed two debates – one held in June and the other held in September – hosted by news organizations.

ABC4 has reached out to the University of Utah for comment but has yet to hear back at the time of publication.

The complaint from the Biden campaign echoed a similar argument from the Trump campaign earlier in the month, according to the AP. The Trump campaign issued a statement in early May that objected to the Commission’s schedule saying the debates don’t start until after early voting begins.

ABC4 also reached out to the Commission on Presidential Debates and is currently awaiting a response.

Previously, the CPD addressed the early voting concerns in a statement saying it had considered “multiple factors” when selecting its debate dates in order to make them accessible to the American public. Those factors include holidays, early voting, and dates for when individual states close their ballots.

Both Biden and Trump took to social media on Wednesday prodding one another to debate on the two new proposed dates. Both statements appear to accept one another’s challenge.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again,” posted Biden. “Well, make my day, pal.”

“I am ready and willing to debate crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September,” Trump posted adding he strongly recommends additional debates at large venues. “Just tell me when I’ll be there. Let’s get ready to rumble!”

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.

